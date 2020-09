These parts are all leftover from a build I'd done converting a 98 3.8L over to a 94 Supercoupe motor. All parts are for the 1998 3.8L.Prices are not including shipping, but are 100% negotiable, especially if you want to combine some stuff. Please PM to make an offer. Located near Tinley Park, IL - can do local pickup if preferred. See posts following for all items/picsValve Covers - $20Coolant reservoir - $10Motor mounts - $10Power steering / alternator engine bracket - $20Tensioner engine bracket - $15Air intake - $10Oil cooler - $10