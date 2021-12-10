1998 Ford Mustang GT, manual Trans. This car is in BAD shape cosmetically. It ran fine before being destroyed in a massive hail storm years ago. It has not been started in a few years now. The engine, transmission, rear end, wheels are all good. The interior is pretty ratted out and the body panels are all destroyed from hail. The front and rear window are busted out. I do not think this would be a good candidate for a rebuild unless you need a race car chassis (has a straight body with clean title). It is completely stock except for Eibach springs and Flow master exhaust. Has 127K miles on it. My plan was to pull the drivetrain, wheels, springs, exhaust to sell separately and junk the body. Now I am moving and I need it out of the garage. I am not sure what to ask but I feel the value of the engine and transmission around $1500, rear end a few hundred and wheels maybe $100, springs and exhaust maybe $100 and junk value maybe $200. I realize lots of time is involved with this so I am thinking $1500 would be fair and give someone a chance to make some $ if they have that skillset or to use the drivetrain for a kit car or something else. I have the title and keys. The tires will not hold air so you will need some car dollies to get it on a trailer.