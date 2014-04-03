1998 Gt Tranny Swap From A 2003 Gt

I traded out the tail shaft from my 1998 trans to my 2001 trans so it is running both a VSS and OSS sensor. and is getting power, I got a little buz from it the other day.
As stated early on the VSS and OSS sensors are different. They work differently (VSS generates power the OSS needs power). They are wired differently. The generated signal is different. How the signal is used is different.
For your set up with an extended range Speedcal, this offers up even more possible combinations of sensor type, wiring/pining, wiring harness (98 or 02). Most of the combinations are likely wrong.
IF your transmission has a working VSS sensor from the tail shaft swap, then I don't understand why the SpeedCal is even needed (unless there has also been a rear end change).
Which transmission wiring harness has been used can also make a difference as the harness itself is wired differently (for example the VSS has one pin grounded whereas the OSS has both pins isolated).
It seems to me the two ways to do this are:
Use the OSS sensor that the transmission came with. The output of the OSS must go to the extended range SpeedCal unit. The output of the SpeedCal needs to go into the VSS pins of the 1998 transmission wiring harness.
Or use the output of the VSS sensor wired into the the 1998 transmission harness as the original VSS sensor went.