1998 Gt Tranny Swap From A 2003 Gt

Even if the 03 transmission you are using came with a blocked hole for the VSS sensor, there may very well not be any teeth on the shaft itself. You can try shining a flashlight in there to see but that could be very well while you are not picking up anything at the VSS. Also, you need to be damn sure the thing is getting power, mine is bugged into the convertible power wire under the console that is always hot and has a pretty big fuse built into it. Big enough to power the foglights anyway. Not that the speedcal needs very much juice...



To answer your question, verify your wiring is correct, take a probe light and verify you are getting power to the box and then I would indeed bug into the OSS sensor and use the formula I posted in the linked thread and the accutach calculator to figure out your dipswitch settings to convert OSS to VSS for your computer. Like I said, I am running an OSS only transmission in a VSS car and my speedo is dead nuts accurate and scales correctly.