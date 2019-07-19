1998 Mach 460, what I found out, and what I did...

D

dwcopple

Member
Jul 19, 2019
Bay City, Michigan
Okay, so I recently bought a 98 Mustang GT 'vert with Mach460 but it already had an aftermarket deck installed. Sound was only coming out of the 4 tweeters. Ugh. So after tons of research on here and online, I saw that you need a new Metra harness with pre-outs to feed the amps and also the amp turn on wire needed to be connected to wake up the rear amps. Well, I ordered the harness and it didn't work, I even ordered a 12V to 5V reducer but neither worked. So, either my amps were smoked or ???

Here's what I ended up doing instead. I replaced the stock rear 6-1/2" woofer with a pair of JVC coaxials. I ran some 18/4 wire to the rear that I spliced into the rear speaker leads of the aftermarket deck. That got me rear sound in full range. So onto the front. I found out that the leads (gray plug) that feed the front tweeters send a full range signal from the aftermarket deck so after removing the front woofer and unplugging the tweeter lead, I used the tweeter lead and the cheap gray adapters by Metra to install new 5x7/6x8 MB Quart coaxials in the doors.

So now I have full range sound in front and rear with much improved highs and lows. I was able to sell the stock woofers on eBay for more than it cost me to buy 2 sets of coaxials and the speaker adapter harnesses from Amazon. What a win-win!
 

T

trentb

Member
Jul 12, 2019
Bangladesh
Congrats buddy! Though I don't have much idea using 98 Mustang GT. But I would like to learn and decided to join in this community.
 
tsemmett

tsemmett

Active Member
Jul 2, 2019
US
Good call. The Mach system is pretty odd. I replaced mine on my 98 GT with a 5 channel amp, and a 6x8 component set on all four corners. Was a definite upgrade. Still have a 10 for that 5th channel, I just need a box.
 
P

ParmesanDom17

New Member
Feb 10, 2021
Portland, OR
Did you replace the tweeters in the front? I just installed new woofers in the front but my tweeters are pretty small (1 7/8")band its hard to find a way to make them fit. any suggestions?
 
