1998 Mustang GT Not Holding Power

I have a 1998 GT 4.6L SOHC, i was on my way home from a concert and my belt was squealing and i was slowly losing power and it ended up dying, assuming it was the alternator cause that has been an issue in an older car, i got a new alternator, jumped the car and still no good, the car holds power when connected to cables, it idles it sounds fine has no starting issues, i just can’t figure out why it just will not hold power, brand new battery aswell.



If anyone has had any similar issues or knows a fix please let me know! I have thought about the Crankshaft Sensor Piston, Ignition Coils, Air Regulator.