1998 v6 3.8l mustang cranks but will not start

W

white3.8

New Member
Feb 17, 2020
1
0
1
19
Tennessee
so recently i was given a 98 mustang 3.8 by my mother as it was her car and she does not want to get rid of it, problem is that it sat for 4-5 years and it will crank but won't start. I've had it about 6 months now and I've changed the fuel pump, filter, and injectors, gas tank as the other was rusted through, spark plugs and plug wires, i blew out the fuel lines and I'm currently getting pressure so i think fuel is good. from this point on I'm lost and in need of some help, if anyone has any ideas i would greatly appreciate it.
 

