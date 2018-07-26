1998 V6 - AC compressor clutch wont engage

So classic idiot mistake - trying to "Top-Off" the AC system and ended up overfilling it. Even more so ran the AC until it stopped working.

I purchased some AC gages and the static pressure was reading 120 PSI for 95 F and ~70% humidity. I evacuated some of the freon hoping this would solve the problem but the AC clutch still won't engage.

From researching online it looks like people recommend testing your AC clutch by providing 12v and seeing if it blows cold. Also by testing the high and low-pressure switches by jumping them. Another thing is to check the AC compressor relay which is located in the CCRM.

I've tested both pressure switches by sticking a copper wire in the connector coming from the wiring harness. My next plan is to test for voltage going to the AC compressor clutch and then trying to jump it. If it jumps and blows cold then the next step would be to check the CCRM?

I've also checked a fuse (I think #6 inside the car) which the owners manual said went to AC. I'm assuming there are others to check?

Anyways, any advice would help I am new to working on cars (If it wasn't obvious). I've been working on this for a few hours and realized that I made a mistake by messing with the AC without knowing what I was doing.

Thanks
 

Have you identified a leak anywhere? At this point, you would need to find the leak or identify that the compressor is dead.

Let's ping @jrichker . He can show you the home side even if that ends up being more technical than some are willing take on.

For me, most A/C stuff goes to an auto A/C service technician. It's generally a painful bite at once but there are tools necessary for A/C specific work that I do not possess (and I have a number of tools).
 
Help me to help you. TEST for key on +12 volts on both sides of the low pressure cycling switch with the AC mode control switch in the AC position. Use a KNOWN good ground.

Better yet. Use a test light that will "load" the circuit.

What to do next depends upon the detailed results.

If there is no power at the low pressure switch, THEN look for an electrical problem upstream.

If there is power at the low pressure switch THEN more tests are needed as the trouble shooting is more involved.

If you perform the tests and post the results I believe you can at least know before going to a professional what's isn't working.
 
To @chasM: If there is NO key on power at the AC low pressure cycling switch, then look for:
  • the key is not in the run position.
  • The AC mode control switch is not in the AC position
  • The AC fuse is blown.
  • There's a wiring fault up stream from the low pressure switch.
For the 1996-1998 Model year the fuse to check is the I/P #6.

For the 1999-2004 model year the fuse to check is F2.23

1999-2004 MY fuse panel schedule:

1999-2004 MY fuse panel schedule:

1999 Mustang GT with 2001 motor swap, wont fire. Please help 4.6L Tech
www.allfordmustangs.com
 
