1998 V6 - AC compressor clutch wont engage

So classic idiot mistake - trying to "Top-Off" the AC system and ended up overfilling it. Even more so ran the AC until it stopped working.



I purchased some AC gages and the static pressure was reading 120 PSI for 95 F and ~70% humidity. I evacuated some of the freon hoping this would solve the problem but the AC clutch still won't engage.



From researching online it looks like people recommend testing your AC clutch by providing 12v and seeing if it blows cold. Also by testing the high and low-pressure switches by jumping them. Another thing is to check the AC compressor relay which is located in the CCRM.



I've tested both pressure switches by sticking a copper wire in the connector coming from the wiring harness. My next plan is to test for voltage going to the AC compressor clutch and then trying to jump it. If it jumps and blows cold then the next step would be to check the CCRM?



I've also checked a fuse (I think #6 inside the car) which the owners manual said went to AC. I'm assuming there are others to check?



Anyways, any advice would help I am new to working on cars (If it wasn't obvious). I've been working on this for a few hours and realized that I made a mistake by messing with the AC without knowing what I was doing.



Thanks