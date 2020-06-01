I've been working on my manual transmission in my 1998 v6 mustang and i've gotten everything put back together and i'm about to reinstall my transmission. i was just wondering what kind of grease to put on the input shaft and throw out bear to keep everything moving smoothly. I know i need to use hi temp hi pressure grease. But no store know if they have it. I have master-pro hi temp disk break grease, and did not know if that would work or not. If anyone has a list of greases that work and where to possibly buy them, if the one i have does not work, that would be greatly appreciated.