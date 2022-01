I want to buy 1 or 2 Bullitt 17x8 wheels in anthracite (gray) that were used on SN95 99-04 Bullitt, GT, Mach 1, etc.



The corresponding OEM part number for this rim is Ford part number(s): 1R331007AB; 1R331007BB; 1R3Z1007AA; 1R33AA. Sometimes called bullet, bullit, or bulit.



Please let me know if you have any for sale.