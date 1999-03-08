1999 3.8 V6 rough start and slight miss

Have a recently acquired 99 convertible...3.8 6 cyl...have had it for five weeks, and put about 2K on it so far...it had been stored for the winter prior to me owning it, but was started and driven occasionally during that time...it will, occasionally, start rough in the morning...seems to happen after it sits for a full 24 hours(both wet and dry weather conditions)...also has a very slight miss...only code thrown is p0442...doing plugs and wires in a couple days...any ideas in case that doesn't correct it?...relatively new to Stangs, and appreciate the help...