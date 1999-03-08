1999 3.8 V6, timing marks on harmonic balancer, where is TDC?



I had to get my bifocals out and everything and still cannot determine where TDC is on the marks.. can someone look at these photos i took and maybe give me an idea? i cant tell if it's a 60 and a 65 mark on there of if its 360 and 65.. not sure what i'm looking at.