08GT500 said:

Sorry to hear, all too common on these, unfortunately, not nearly enough threads for the material type. They were “Close”...only effective things that are useful close are when throwing Horseshoes or hand grenades..

So, you HeliCoiled the plug hole with the head installed on the motor? How did you address the chips in the Cylinder? Would you classify more as a knock, not a Tap, possibly a “hiss” from escaping gases, and more top or bottom end?

When the sound is heard, is it consistent with Crankshaft speed, or 1/2 that- Valvetrain speed?

Good way to address this is using a Time-Sert, better yet with a full girth thread insert. Helicoils work, but rapid thermal expansion of Aluminum leaves little thread engagement once hot.

http://www.timesert.com/

Best!

It shows up at low idle, it’s almost non existent from 800-1800 RPM. Once above that you can hear it. It sounds like it’s coming from the bottom center of the engine compartment.To get the shavings out, after tapping I hit the cylinder with compressed air, and used a core scope to check for chips, all looked well before I put everything back together to start it up. Putting my ear right up to the plug that blew, I do not hear any sort of “putting” like gas escaping. I heard a similar sound every once is a while when backing up, if I pushed the clutch in fast it would make almost the exact same sound until I came to a stop.