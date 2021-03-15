1999 Mach 460 to Mach 1000 conversion help please

So I recently purchased the mach 1000 and have it mounted in the trunk and have the mach 1000 head unit. I've managed to remove my stock cd player, head unit, and bezel. I've been researching for the last few days and can't figure out what harness I'm supposed to get. I also don't know how you actually hook up the amp rack, I see that the amp rack hooks into the two mach subs but I cannot for the life of me find where the amp itself gets plugged in. I'm effectively without a radio until this is fixed lol. Will be going on leave soon to get my car painted and work on this radio. If anyone could find me the right harness for a 99 mach 460 to mach 1000 conversion that would be amazing.
 

