1999 Mustang Gt 5 Speed Pcm Communication Problems

Thanks for your reply..Trust me I don't view you as rude.



Copied your note and put replies in red.



IF this were an intermittent PCM power issue, how could this be ruled in/out? One quick way I can think of is to monitor the PCM with an ODB2 scanner. IF the PCM is loosing power, this will show up on the ODB2 scanner. If the ODB2 scanner is able to communicate with the PCM the entire time, IMO a base power problem to the PCM is not likely the cause of the problem. Is it fair to assume there is power there, at least sometimes, as the car does run from time to time??



Regarding a intermittent power problem to the fuel pump, If true, this could be ruled in/out by listening for the fuel pump to run at initial key on. Also, how would a fuel pump power problem CAUSE the motor to run pig rich? Regardless this can be ruled in/out by MEASURING the fuel pressure. I put a Pressure gauge on the valve to help determine if the pump is or is not running each time I turn on the key and try to start the car...When it runs there is fuel pressure and when it does not there is no pressure. I am not sure if the pump is funky or the CCRM is flakey



Regarding swapping other CCRM's. Note that there are differences between the model years and engines. Recommend confirming that any CCRM swap be checked by matching the part numbers. Otherwise you could be trading one problem for another. My spare CCRM is the same identical number as the one in the car.



Regarding swapping PCM, EXPECT problems if swapping a PCM from a different model. ESPECIALLY if going from a 1999-2000 MY to a 2001+. Also remember to match the transmission type (automatic vs manual) as well as the motor type (V6, V8 ect).



Does this PCM have an "add on" chip? If so, I have seen several case where dirty pins have caused strange problems. No add on chip of any sort.



At the risk of sounding rude, it seems to me that you are reverting to trouble shooting via "parts swapping". While parts swapping can sometimes be effective, random or shotgun style on a complex problem seldom is. Test more. Swap less. Think before doing any repair. No offense taken. I should share I have been a CNC Machine Tool Maintence tech for Boeing for 39 years. I am the lead of a group that builds custom CNC machines from scratch or modifies existing equipment for BCAG requirements, as they are so specialized no off the shelf equipment exists. So I fully understand the effect of shotgun repairs.



As to way this problem could come and go, look up Stoichiometric mixture (or flammability range). It possible that there's soooooo much fuel that combustion is not possible. Could be other things. Can't tell you for certain unless you can give me a bunch more information. I suspect that if you knew this, it might also solve the problem. I do understand Stoichiometric ratios..I actually have a lot of expierence with ECU controlled FI....But only with GM applications. Both my NHRA Stock class and my Super Stock class drag cars are injected 1999 Firebird Formulas. And sadly, even though I purchased factory shop manuals for each of my 5 Mustangs when I purchased them new,.....they have been so reliable I have not hardly opened them.



I would certainly attempt to restore the PCM before replacing. This could also help narrow down if the PCM is bad. IE if the programmer isn't able to re-program. As of today when I look for codes with the handheld tuner they used 2 years ago it says none are found. When I try to transfer the original factory program back it says there is no communication and as I stated before it shows no data for any of the monitored functions with key on engine off.



Since you didn't know about the programmer, it might also be wise to rule out some other changes. Say for example larger fuel injectors or a different MAF. Injectors are Yellow top Ford Racing and have been in the car since 100K ...MAF is untouched....not even CAI. Very original car except for ******* boyfriends endeavor using programmer 2 years ago ..unknown to me until now.



I will try to run fuel pump with external power supply tonight or tomorrow. It has a meter to allow me to see amp draw..that should either condemn the pump or validate it is still good.



Please let me know what is the best way to restore the PCM should I need to ...Dealer.???..One of the local Mustang tuners??? Other sources???



Thanks as always ...Deepoo9