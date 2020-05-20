1999 mustang gt bad ideling

D

drroman

New Member
May 20, 2020
Hey so I'm new to stangnet and I've been having problem with my 1999 ford mustang gt. 1st my coolant/radiator light is on and don't know what's the cause of that 2nd when I turn on my car it idels around 1k but once I time on the Ac it drops to like 500 rpms or sometimes lower to where it might stall another problem I have is my a.c. works but it only comes out the defrost ventsit does blow from the normal vents no matter what setting I have it on please help I've been trying to find this problem for a week now thanks!!
 

drroman said:
Hey so I'm new to stangnet and I've been having problem with my 1999 ford mustang gt. 1st my coolant/radiator light is on and don't know what's the cause of that 2nd when I turn on my car it idels around 1k but once I time on the Ac it drops to like 500 rpms or sometimes lower to where it might stall another problem I have is my a.c. works but it only comes out the defrost ventsit does blow from the normal vents no matter what setting I have it on please help I've been trying to find this problem for a week now thanks!!
Theres plenty of posts and even a sticky on this forum about your idle issues. As for your ac only coming out the defroster, could be a vacume leak or a stuck blend door.
 
