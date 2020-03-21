1999 mustang gt best direction to go?.

dsaville7

Hello,
I've recently purchased a nice low km 1999 mustang gt and I was hoping to get some insight. My question is if I supercharged it and was running around 400+HP what should i do to make sure it would be a reliable street car? Its either that or go the bolt on route and try to get close to 300 HP and not have to worry about wrecking stuff and all the other expenses because of it. Any insight would be greatly appreciated.
Thanks,
 

74stang2togo

74stang2togo

Coyote swap it.

It's practically a bolt-in for an SN95/New Edge car, and even the lowest-performing variant (2011-2014 F150) version is at 380hp. Money-wise, a used F150 Coyote and all the swap parts isn't that much more than a supercharger, and when you decide roughly 400hp isn't enough from a cold air and tune on the F150 motor, you can add a blower then.
 
