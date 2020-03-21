1999 mustang gt best direction to go?.

Hello,

I've recently purchased a nice low km 1999 mustang gt and I was hoping to get some insight. My question is if I supercharged it and was running around 400+HP what should i do to make sure it would be a reliable street car? Its either that or go the bolt on route and try to get close to 300 HP and not have to worry about wrecking stuff and all the other expenses because of it. Any insight would be greatly appreciated.

Thanks,