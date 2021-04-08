For Sale 1999 Mustang GT Limited Edition $6500

C

Chris.MC

New Member
Apr 6, 2021
1
0
0
19
Tacoma, Washington
Hi there everyone, I have a 1999 Mustang GT Limited Edition 35th Anniversary. 1 of only 250ish made in white with a convertible and a automatic, around 90,000 miles. Unfortunately the car is in need of a lot of cosmetic work but it serious sound mechanically, she has a dented rear left quarter panel and paint chipping along the drivers door, she has some scuffs on the side vents as well as the other high impact areas for road debris. I want to see this car to go someone who will love it as much as i did when i got it. but i fell down the latter and neglected this car. i have no idea what it’s worth as is, but i would love to hear some offers or even trades. please feel free to contact me for more information. Located in Seattle, Washington
Price-$6500
 

