1999 Mustang GT transmission question

So I bought a 1999 Mustang GT that supposedly had a Transmission out of a late model fox put in it, I really have no idea if it’s true or not, the car shifts great as it sits so I don’t know if it was all some BS of if it’s actually done right with the longer bellhousing and input shaft, and I am not sure if it was a T5, a TKO trans or what. My question is, next time the car is up off the ground is there any identifying info I can find to see what transmission is actually in this car?