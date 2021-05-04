So i bought a 1999 mustang gt not running for cheap as a project car. The first thing i did was diagnostic all around the car, found out the fuel pump wasnt priming, so i replaced it with a performance one(had to put in a new battery as well). Then it wasnt reading oil pressure so i slapped a new oil pressure sending unit in it, and it read just fine. I also put in new sparks as the old ones looked carbon fouled. Then i put in a new fuel rail pressure sensor, as i got a code specifically for that because the car is running rich. Today i put a new hose from the pcv to the intake because there wasnt one when i got it. Its still running rich and is having some problems with the anti theft system, but that only comes on from time to time preventing the vehicle from starting. Im not sure what to do next. I had it running one day where it was revving smooth, but now it kind of bogs from being rich again. Rpms drop lower when i try to idle it, killing the car.