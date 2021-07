1999 trans in a 89 fox possible?

The real question is do you have the transmission out on the ground so you can see the speedometer drive?Check out the T5 drawing: the important thing is to see if the T5 you have has the same speedo drive position and type of mounting that the T5 in the drawing has. Take a real close look at item #10 on the drawing: it is the speedo drive mechanism.See http://www.ttcautomotive.com/English/onlineorder/product.asp to download a FREE service manual for T5 or Tremec 3550/TKOYou will need the Adobe Acrobat viewer which is also a free download – http://get.adobe.com/reader/ See http://www.hanlonmotorsports.com/ or http://www.ddperformance.com for parts