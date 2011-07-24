1999 trans in a 89 fox possible?

MONDONGO-NICA
My 89 was originally an automatic. The previous owner converted it to manual and told me that the only problem was that the speedometer didn't work. The transmission works fine but now that I'm trying to fix the speedo the numbers on the ID tag on a bolt on the drivers side says it's for a 1999? is that even possible?
ID tag: 1352-60 the case has "Tremec" stamped into it.
this website(Identifying and Assembling a T5 5 Speed) says it's a "1999 Mustang WC w/elec.speedo"???
So my real question is; how do i fix my speedo?
ID tag pic:
Tremec?? pic:
any help is much appreciated.
