1999 trans in a 89 fox possible?

you have to swap the 94-98 tailshaft as it uses a VSS like the fox mustangs. In 94 BW/Tremec started using a syncronized reverse gear and the tailshaft for 93 and prior are different and are not machined for the syncro. Also you will need the correct trans speedo gear and the clip. The hole that the clip fits on is there, but the tailshaft is not machined for the VSS in that location. It uses a reluctor wheel near the 5th driven gear.



I have been through all this already.



Hope this helps.