1999 trans in a 89 fox possible?

MONDONGO-NICA

MONDONGO-NICA

Member
Aug 6, 2006
55
0
7
Chatsworth
My 89 was originally an automatic. The previous owner converted it to manual and told me that the only problem was that the speedometer didn't work. The transmission works fine but now that I'm trying to fix the speedo the numbers on the ID tag on a bolt on the drivers side says it's for a 1999? is that even possible?

ID tag: 1352-60 the case has "Tremec" stamped into it.
this website(Identifying and Assembling a T5 5 Speed) says it's a "1999 Mustang WC w/elec.speedo"???

So my real question is; how do i fix my speedo?

ID tag pic:
WP_000669.jpg


Tremec?? pic:
WP_000664.jpg


any help is much appreciated.
 

Attachments

  • WP_000669.jpg
    WP_000669.jpg
    88.6 KB · Views: 142
  • WP_000664.jpg
    WP_000664.jpg
    58.6 KB · Views: 227

jrichker

jrichker

StangNet's favorite TOOL
SN Certified Technician
Mar 10, 2000
27,414
2,748
234
75
Dublin GA
lowendmac.com
The real question is do you have the transmission out on the ground so you can see the speedometer drive?

Check out the T5 drawing: the important thing is to see if the T5 you have has the same speedo drive position and type of mounting that the T5 in the drawing has. Take a real close look at item #10 on the drawing: it is the speedo drive mechanism.

51516d1186353756-transmission-question-check-engine-light-t5-external-parts-85-.gif


See http://www.ttcautomotive.com/English/onlineorder/product.asp to download a FREE service manual for T5 or Tremec 3550/TKO
You will need the Adobe Acrobat viewer which is also a free download – http://get.adobe.com/reader/

See http://www.hanlonmotorsports.com/ or http://www.ddperformance.com for parts
 

Attachments

  • 51516d1186353756-transmission-question-check-engine-light-t5-external-parts-85-.gif
    51516d1186353756-transmission-question-check-engine-light-t5-external-parts-85-.gif
    92.9 KB · Views: 2,969
Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

i'm familiar with penetration
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
36,008
11,952
224
Massachusetts
Yes, itsmpossible as the 1999 v6 mustang used a t-5 that uses identical gears to a 90-93 fox t-5

But as you have discovered, it uses an electric speedo hookup. I think it's onnthe opposite side of the trans too.

Unsure if a standard fox vss/speedo cable will hook up to it though. Need to see the speedo connection


Edit: standard fox speedo won't work. You would need to swap the tailshaft and possibly add the speedo gear to the mainshaft to get it work.
 
RangerJoe

RangerJoe

I leave the horn on while driving
5 Year Member
Apr 26, 2010
2,560
1,167
174
Georgia
What he said. You can switch the tailshafts from the 99 and a t5 for foxbodies. I think I would collect the parts needed and wait until you need a clutch install before pulling the trans. Its a lot of work for a working speedo gear.
 
Chrome_Rust

Chrome_Rust

Member
Dec 5, 2008
530
1
17
Findlay, Ohio
you have to swap the 94-98 tailshaft as it uses a VSS like the fox mustangs. In 94 BW/Tremec started using a syncronized reverse gear and the tailshaft for 93 and prior are different and are not machined for the syncro. Also you will need the correct trans speedo gear and the clip. The hole that the clip fits on is there, but the tailshaft is not machined for the VSS in that location. It uses a reluctor wheel near the 5th driven gear.

I have been through all this already.

Hope this helps.
 
MONDONGO-NICA

MONDONGO-NICA

Member
Aug 6, 2006
55
0
7
Chatsworth
Thank a lot guys.

The transmission is in the car and working great. i highly doubt I'll go through the expense/ trouble of swapping the tail shaft just to know how fast I'm going:D I took a closer look but I can't identify where mechanism goes. it doesn't seem to be in passenger side. I am considering just going to a transmission place, AMCO? and have them identify it for me and tell me what parts I need. if it's electrical, which I'm almost certain, then would it be possible to install an aftermarket speedometer?

http://shop.advanceautoparts.com/we...3764572?cm_mmc=aff-_-cj-_-3515661-_-10720525#

http://mc-machine.com/mcm_joom/content/view/20/31/
 
MONDONGO-NICA

MONDONGO-NICA

Member
Aug 6, 2006
55
0
7
Chatsworth
WOW thanks Mustang5L5 you are right that's whats installed but mine has the wires for it just hanging. i have been researching the numbers on the tag and its apparently a tr-3650 for a 1999 V6. so now i just need to find a way to get it to work with an aftermarket speedometer. Knowing is half the battle lol.

Thanks a lot everyone I'll post back if i get this working.
 
Chrome_Rust

Chrome_Rust

Member
Dec 5, 2008
530
1
17
Findlay, Ohio
its not hard to swap tailshaft housings and put the correct speedo guts inside. It is said that you can do the tailshaft with the trans in the car. I can have mine out in 20 minutes, so i usually just pull the trans. If you were closer, I'd just give you the parts and show ya how to do it. might take 2 hours start to finish.
 
Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

i'm familiar with penetration
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
36,008
11,952
224
Massachusetts
From what i was reading up, the hole for the speedo clip gear is not drilled. So to pull the tailshaft in car, and then drill the speedo clip gear hole from under might be a PITA
 
MONDONGO-NICA

MONDONGO-NICA

Member
Aug 6, 2006
55
0
7
Chatsworth
thanks for the offer Chrome_Rust. I agree that swapping the tail shaft housing would be the correct solution but i don't have the knowledge, tools or space to pull that off. Now I'm just bummed that I have a V8 with a V6 tranny.
 
Chrome_Rust

Chrome_Rust

Member
Dec 5, 2008
530
1
17
Findlay, Ohio
The V6 is just as strong if not stronger then the 87-93 transmissions. I destroyed 4 pre 93 T5's this year. I have one from a 2000 V6 car in mine now. The hole was there for the speedo clip, i just hammered the reluctor wheel off, changed the synchro'd reverse to the eairler style (to use a eairler tailshaft for the speedo VSS) and swapped the inputshaft and bearing retainer. Shifts perfect and is rated at 310ft/lb vs. the 265 that I was using....
 
Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

i'm familiar with penetration
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
36,008
11,952
224
Massachusetts
The newer V6 transmissions use identical gearsets as the 90-93 Mustang V8's...~300 ft-lb rating.

Nothing to worry about
 
MONDONGO-NICA

MONDONGO-NICA

Member
Aug 6, 2006
55
0
7
Chatsworth
wow you destroyed 4. anyway it's great news that it isn't weaker that.s what i was afraid of. so heres my plan. i called auto-meter and explained my situation. they told me that their electric gauges plug right up to my transmission. all i need is the external bracket to mount it up like a tach lol. that's fine by me it comes out to about $100 total and i can install it myself.

thank you guys for all the great info i would of been lost otherwise.
 
M

mustang50notch

New Member
Jul 2, 2021
1
0
0
42
Abingdon Md
Having same issue in my 87 notch. Someone put a 99 v6 tremec t5 in it. Dont have a working speedometer. So guess I'll just get a gps speedometer gauge and go that direction. Can I wire a new gauge up to the electronic sensor that's in the transmission?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

