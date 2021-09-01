Drivetrain 1st Gear Issues With 410 gearing

Hey All,

New member and recent just picked up my first fox.
The car has 410 gears from a previous owner and first gear is giving me a bit of an issue.

From a stop the car almost feels like its just revving out rather than sending power to the wheels, I barely even get moving before I have to change to second. I understand the gearing is super short but even if you floor it in first it basically just goes straight to redline, I cant even break the wheels loose in first because it just goes straight to redline and from other fox experience I know first should have a tone more torque. second is fine and it breaks the tires loose at half throttle, its short but doesn't just go straight to redline like 1st.

any info would be appreciated.

Thanks!
 

