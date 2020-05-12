1st Stang from SE Michigan

Always wanted one, finally got one. 84 lx 5.0 60k.
Attachments
-
473.4 KB Views: 0
|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|0
|1st Time 'stang Owner
|The Welcome Wagon
|1
|My 1st Stang...live From Grand Rapids, Mi
|The Welcome Wagon
|4
|B
|1st 'Stang, in CO
|The Welcome Wagon
|0
|B
|my stang wont go into 1st, 2nd and 3rd gear?
|SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
|10
|*New Member and my 1st Stang*
|Regional Forums and Event Information
|6
|1st Stang--WooHoo
|1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
|16
|L
|my 1st stang 86 / 2.3
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|2
|My 1st Stang!
|2005 - 2009 Specific Tech
|7
|A
|Blding my 1st Foxbody Stang
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|5
|D
|1st of 3 videos of my stang - 75shot
|Regional Forums and Event Information
|2
|1st ride in my Stang after 3 months *video*
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|11
|G
|1st nite of Barrett Jackson Auction,Stangs!!
|2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk-
|26
|1st stang
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|42
|G
|Engine Idle fussy only when 1st starting
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|7
|D
|Speed shifting from 1st-2nd-3rd grinds and reverse guard/lockout broken?
|2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk-
|0
|B
|Engine 1st timer
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|0
|Car jerking during deceleration while in 1st,2nd, and 3rd gear.
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|2
|04Turbo4v MS3X 1st Start & Tune Thread
|Digital Self-tuning Forum
|19
|C
|98 GT - Vibration in the rear when clutch engages in 1st
|SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
|1
|J
|My 1st Mustang. 1994 GT, 5 Speed
|The Welcome Wagon
|0
|D
|1st Fox Body - BaT Auction Winner - Buyer's Remorse
|The Welcome Wagon
|7
|C
|98 GT Howling sound when driving slow in 1st
|SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
|0
|J
|Transmission stutter/jerk hard shift on 1st after driving a while
|1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
|4
|K
|6th Pony, 1st Cobra
|Regional Forums and Event Information
|3
|G
|1st 4.6
|1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
|2
|SOLD 1965-1985 Ford 1st Gen/1G Alternator Upgrade Kit HO-7013 +Alternator deal!
|Engine and Power Adder
|3
|M
|Long Time Owner 1st Time Member
|The Welcome Wagon
|3
|I
|Broken Input Shaft. T5 Is Knocking 1st 2nd 3rd Gear
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|6
|Digital Tuning Megasquirt 2 Pnp Basic Tune, 1st Time Install
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|5
|6
|My First Mustang 68 Fastback, What Do I Do 1st...
|1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
|5
|Changing Things Up This Season...1st Track Outing!
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|112
|C
|Electrical Automatic '95, 5.0. Runs Great In 1st Gear...
|1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
|0
|J
|1st Mustang - New York City
|The Welcome Wagon
|7
|S
|North East 1st Annual Boneyard Barbecue Mustang Pig Roast 8/27
|Regional Forums and Event Information
|0
|V
|1st Mustang
|1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
|1
|J
|1st Mustang. 2014 Gt 5.0
|The Welcome Wagon
|5
|Signed Up For 1st Autox
|2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk
|7
|Engine Water Coming Out The Exhaust After 1st Startup
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|26
|B
|94 T5 Fresh Rebuild Wont Downshift Into 2nd Or 1st Untill Below 10 Mph
|1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
|5
|Updated: 1st Run In 86 Gt, Low Mph (in My Opinion) Any Ideas?
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|32
|A
|1st Mustang. I Love This Machine!!!
|The Welcome Wagon
|2
|1st Ever Mustang Vert Foxbody Build
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|23
|South East 1st Annual Blue Mustang Registry Scenic City Stampede
|Regional Forums and Event Information
|0
|My 1st T5 Rebuild... Quick Question
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|8
|D
|Aode Slow 1st To 2nd Under Wot
|1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
|4
|Suspension Upgrades. Front Or Rear 1st?
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|38
|Your 1st Time Down The Drag Strip
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|49
|Newbie 1st Time Foxbody Owner
|The Welcome Wagon
|12
|1993 5.0 Mis Shifted- 1st Instead Of 3rd!
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|22
|Drivetrain 2.95 1st Gear In A T
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|5