2 10'' Subs in trunk rattle underneath car

T_Roberts

T_Roberts

New Member
Dec 8, 2019
Alright, got a pretty weird issue going on with my Stang. I have two JL audio 10" subs in my trunk and love them to pieces, however, newly installed them in the stang and when the bass hits, something under the car rattles. I searched the trunk and could not find this noise, and I believe it is actually coming from under the car. Issues I know with the car, dude before me wrecked the stang on the right side of the car, not sure if that changes anything but thats what I know. I have searched through a couple things from glancing and could not find the rattle, if anyone knows something that does happen to rattle on these stangs (2000 v6) that would be nice. Thanks!
 

T_Roberts

T_Roberts

New Member
Dec 8, 2019
Are you talking about if it is rattling underneath the car? I turned the music up and layed underneath it for a minute and it sounded as if it was coming from behind the bumper panel but I do not know areas back there that would cause this. I know even a loose bolt could cause a rattling but this is loud and it makes it sound like the cars broke somewhere.
 
kiddiccarus

kiddiccarus

The first widely accepted Tranny
10 Year Member
Dec 24, 2003
I was literally under my 95 an hour ago at my shop getting my exhaust tips to be equal length out the rear. I can not think of anything under that bumper cover that would rattle with BASS. If you stripped everything out of the trunk and it still rattles then it must be outside of the trunk,

It may be a think that you are trying to hit each bolt head with a wrench. Might have to take that rear bumper off if it continues to bother you.

Can you hear it from the drivers seat?
 
T_Roberts

T_Roberts

New Member
Dec 8, 2019
I cannot hear it from the driver seat. I have gone through every angle around the car to hear different variations and the only sound of rattling is from under the car in the back. Now I have a ported dual 10 inch box and struggle to reach in the tire well to see if theres anything in there but I'll check again tomorrow. From what I know, bumper area is the main source of the sound.
 
