2 10'' Subs in trunk rattle underneath car

Alright, got a pretty weird issue going on with my Stang. I have two JL audio 10" subs in my trunk and love them to pieces, however, newly installed them in the stang and when the bass hits, something under the car rattles. I searched the trunk and could not find this noise, and I believe it is actually coming from under the car. Issues I know with the car, dude before me wrecked the stang on the right side of the car, not sure if that changes anything but thats what I know. I have searched through a couple things from glancing and could not find the rattle, if anyone knows something that does happen to rattle on these stangs (2000 v6) that would be nice. Thanks!