2.3 to 5.0 SWAP

Prabh114
New Member
-
May 28, 2020
-
- 1
-
- 0
-
- 1
I have a 88 Foxbody LX. I found a 94 gt parts car with manual trans and engine. Would it be the same swap considering it’s the same motor. I’m pretty new here so I don’t know much. I would be getting it done from a shop but I’m grabbing all the parts myself. Also, what else would I need after grabbing:
Engine
Trans
ECU
Crossmember
Transmission
Driveshaft
Wiring harness
MAP Sensor
Read end
Springs
Fuel lines
Cables
