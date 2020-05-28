2.3 to 5.0 SWAP

I have a 88 Foxbody LX. I found a 94 gt parts car with manual trans and engine. Would it be the same swap considering it’s the same motor. I’m pretty new here so I don’t know much. I would be getting it done from a shop but I’m grabbing all the parts myself. Also, what else would I need after grabbing:

Engine

Trans

ECU

Crossmember

Transmission

Driveshaft

Wiring harness

MAP Sensor

Read end

Springs

Fuel lines

Cables