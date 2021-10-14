2.3 Turbo T5 Trouble

Short back story, started building a 2.3T to go into the 87 Notch in 2010, life got in the way and the project got shelved till 2018. Esslinger Dport worked over by boport, Stg3 cam, billet rods, CP pistons, 9:1 CR, 60# injectors, T3 running 20PSI, big fmic, 3" exhaust, Megasquirt ECU. ~350HP, 8.8 Rear with LSD and 3.55 gears, full SN95 brake conversion, Ford racing Alum DS, tubular upper and lower control arms, and a T5....



I've been enjoying the car for the least couple years spinning to 7K and making the stock 5L guys wonder what's up when I pull past them, but the T5's giving grief, put a 2nd T5 in, same tired T5 problem, 3rd 4th and 5th gear grumble during decel and accel from 2500-3000 and unbearable vibration due to the urethane mounts.



Spare parts I have at my disposal: Pinto C4 2.0 Bellhousing, and pedal assembly, master-slave, metal firewall steering plate/master mount, and bell from an 88 Tcoupe,

what are my options regarding transmissions, I'm running the stock T5, Stock Bell, Cable clutch, plastic quad, TC flywheel with a pyropete 4 puck. I'd like to keep the car a stick car so C4 swap is less than ideal but not impossible. I've read T56's are heavy and expensive and I really don't need a 6th gear. Has anyone done a TKO/TKX install? and if so how was it accomplished?



I know about the pilot size issue on the input shaft with the 5L T5,T56, TKO, TKX etc and the bronze bushing, but I'm not clear on how others have got the clutch worked out.



If anyone has done any of these conversions a walk though on how it was done would really be appreciated. the one thing I'm resistant to is drilling a single hole anywhere on the car for mounting anything. shouldn't be necessary as far as I'm concerned. Was my Grandfathers car bought new in March of 87.