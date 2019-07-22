2.3 Whipple on 2 valve

Hey all, working on my 5th mustang (2nd SN95). It’s a beautiful 03 Ox White GT. It has a 2.3 Whipple that I’m trying to find some info on the kit. Supposedly 100 kits were made by a guy that owns a motor sports shop who purchased old tooling from saleen. This allowed him to manufacture an intake for the 2.3 Whipple to be bolted on to a. 2 valve. He put together a kit consisting of the supercharger, liquid cooled intercooler system, etc...including tune. I’ve tried googling most everything I can, however I can’t seem to come up with anything on it. It’s a beautiful install and all seems to match up, im just curious if there’s any truth to the origin of this. Again, only 100 of these kits were ever built (or so I’m told). Appreciate any insights.
 

