Chip over at Big R has been in the 2.3T game for awhile. They're a quality company. The cam will help and should pass smog however, your best performance gains will be 'air in/air out'. Ported upper and lower intakes and a header or log manifold along with a full 3" exhaust will make huge differences. Headwork would be another plus and of course, a bigger turbo. The stock IHI turbo is small. A better unit is the T3 or maybe a Holset. Check with Bo at Boport. Most of us deal with him and his products.