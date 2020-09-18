2.3l HP squeeze

I recently bought a 92 lx convertible with a 2.3l inline 4 and AOD. It had been sitting 7 years( under a tree to make things worse ) in previous owners backyard. Head was rebuilt stock and intake was cleaned up along with the tank dumped/cleaned. When i got it it barely got to 30mph after about 2 minutes and took forever to get up to speed on the highway but didn't want to go that fast because struts and shocks were out. I replaced those, the ICM, ignition switch, found a few chewed wires? grounds... got it driving nicely and heard many a tale of people pulling quite a bit of HP out of these engines and little tweaks to help it along. I have come across a new header for it and the guy also has 3.73 gears, he used to race dirt track in the 2.3l group. i was wondering how much of a difference the header would make ( i had the Cats deleted straight back to muffler they were clogged too), and what else I might get to boost this car.
 

The only legitimate way to "boost" the car is... with "boost!"

Here are the facts...

This engine is an ancient design with roots back to the 2.0L Pinto. It has a terribly restrictive cylinder head design, and there are no *cost effective* viable options to replace it. The simple issue is that they can't move enough air to make power without a turbocharger forcing more into the engine, and if you want to make power that is the direction you should be looking.

Unfortunately, your particular 2.3L engine does not come from the factory ready to accept boost. The turbo engines had forged pistons with lower compression, but the N/A versions have cast pistons with slightly more compression. If you attempt to turbocharge your N/A engine to any worthwhile level of boost, you will be picking pieces of the rotating assembly out of the engine bay or off the ground.

You have three realistic options...

#1. Find a used Turbo engine and swap it into your car. You also have to have the associated turbo components, exhaust, and ECU to run the engine. Being that yours is a dual plug vehicle (91-93) it is not a direct swap with the ECU and you would need to rewire. The better solution is to buy the aftermarket PiMP ECU if you want a plug and play solution. Also, as one recent member here discovered the hard way, buying a Turbo engine out of a 35 year old Thunderbird and expecting to drop it in without a rebuild is a dicey proposition. They are all pretty well worn at this point and a rebuild should be expected and factored into the cost of the swap.

#1a - You can also have your current engine rebuilt to Turbo specs, with a few drawbacks. First, the head design isn't going to flow quite as well as the Turbo head so you will likely make a bit less power. Secondly, you have to source Turbo pistons (or aftermarkets - which are apparently no longer produced so good luck!) and machine an oil drainback into the block or into the oil pan for the Turbo. You can also source a 2.5L Ranger engine and rebuild it accordingly, and you get a little more displacement to boot.

#2 - You say screw it all and drop in a completely different engine. The ever popular 302 or 351 swaps being the most common and straightforward, or you go full out and drop in a Coyote 5.0 or sacrilegious LS. The good news is that you get more resale out of a V8 cars, but you still won't get back what you put in.

#3 - Drop the top and enjoy it for what it is. I'll be blunt, for Fox Mustangs the convertible is the weakest body style resale wise, and the time and effort to convert an N/A 2.3L to any other powerplant is probably not worth it over just buying another car.
 
