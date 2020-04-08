2.3L Turbo w/c3 auto to t5 tranny swap

Apr 8, 2020
Ontario, Canada
There was a great step by step online but it's long gone now. I'm on the hunt for a bellhousing that will mate up my 1987 2.3L Lima motor and a TREMEC T-5.
there's one online off an svo cobra which i think will work but it's 10 times what everyone else says they've paid for something similar.
E6ZR-6394-B is the part number and
 

