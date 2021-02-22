Hello, first time asking a question on a forum.



I have a 1994 mustang gt and I'm looking to start my "build" with an exhaust system and I temporarily would like to have my catback ( which is 2.5 inches in diameter ) clamped to the original x-pipe ( which is 2.25 inches in diameter ) I know these are complete different sizes but I saw they use the same flange set up, I didn't know if it would create an exhaust leak or just not clamp together.



The vehicle is 100% stock and my first mods are going to be long tube headers in to an offroad x-pipe to a pypes violator catback system.



I'd appreciate the input before I start ordering all these parts, Thank you.