SN95 2.5 inch Catback on original 2.25 inch x-pipe

B

BlazeAtwood10

New Member
Feb 22, 2021
3
0
1
20
47112
Hello, first time asking a question on a forum.

I have a 1994 mustang gt and I'm looking to start my "build" with an exhaust system and I temporarily would like to have my catback ( which is 2.5 inches in diameter ) clamped to the original x-pipe ( which is 2.25 inches in diameter ) I know these are complete different sizes but I saw they use the same flange set up, I didn't know if it would create an exhaust leak or just not clamp together.

The vehicle is 100% stock and my first mods are going to be long tube headers in to an offroad x-pipe to a pypes violator catback system.

I'd appreciate the input before I start ordering all these parts, Thank you.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

i'm familiar with penetration
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
34,919
11,050
224
Massachusetts
Yes, it will work fine. The ball-and-socket connections will be fine when joining a 2.5” cat-back to a 2.25” h-pipe.

I ran this setup for many years with a 2.5 car-back and stock 2.25” Oem h-pipe. No leaks
 
B

BlazeAtwood10

New Member
Feb 22, 2021
3
0
1
20
47112
Thank you i really appreciate the input, was wanting feedback before purchasing, Thank you for confirming
Mustang5L5 said:
Yes, it will work fine. The ball-and-socket connections will be fine when joining a 2.5” cat-back to a 2.25” h-pipe.

I ran this setup for many years with a 2.5 car-back and stock 2.25” Oem h-pipe. No leak
Click to expand...
 
B

BlazeAtwood10

New Member
Feb 22, 2021
3
0
1
20
47112
Mustang5L5 said:
Yes, it will work fine. The ball-and-socket connections will be fine when joining a 2.5” cat-back to a 2.25” h-pipe.

I ran this setup for many years with a 2.5 car-back and stock 2.25” Oem h-pipe. No leaks
Click to expand...
Also was this setup significantly different sounding over stock? ( probably not much of a difference in power right? ) id appreciate the feedback
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

W
347 Header Size and exhaust Diameter
Replies
51
Views
3K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
CrisNavarro
C
wicked93gs
V6-specific exhaust theory.
Replies
3
Views
670
2005 - 2014 Specific V6 Tech
David Young
David Young
C
Stupid plastic parts!!!!
Replies
2
Views
411
2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk-
cbxer55
C
D
95 Mustang GT
Replies
4
Views
542
The Welcome Wagon
beyondEOD
beyondEOD
fredfifty
Exhaust Butt Joint Exhaust Clamps
Replies
0
Views
322
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
fredfifty
fredfifty
Top Bottom