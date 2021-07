So I basically have a full bolt on & cammed 2003 Mustang GT and I just have flowmaster 40s welded to stock catback that's 2.25". My question is, would I hear any difference between the bigger sized piping in terms of sound? I'd be using the same mufflers, just in a 2.5" size but all that adds up so not sure if I should even bother with this mod or leave it alone. I'm running BBK Catted H-Pipe if that helps.