2.8 Engine Temp

I have a 1930 Ford Model A that has been fit with a 2.8 Mustang II motor & I am curious about what the normal operating temp of this motor should be. I have seen some other posts online about 226* being the operating temp but that just seems so high to me. I am curious as to what yours runs at. Has anyone ever experimented with using a lower temp thermostat?
 

Hello and welcome to Stangnet!!

I don't have a 2.8, but I'd expect your average temperature to be somewhere around 190-210ish. 220 and over seems a bit high to me too.
 
I'm with LILCBRA, 195 yes, 220 = no wiggle room on a hot day. What Thermostat is in it now?
Sounds like something is going on. Thermostat not opening correctly or timing off or radiator needs cleaning or...

Post a pic of said Model A, it sounds neat.
 
Agree with all the above, my '78 with a 2.8 (and a lot of hot turbo components under the hood) runs in the low-200's most days. As the thermostats on the 2.8 are such a bear to change, it may never have been unless you did it yourself.
 
I took the radiator off & I am having a shop install a VTH core for optimum cooling.

Where is the thermostat located at on these blocks? I would like to change it while everything is apart.
 
Here are pics of the car
 

I've not dealt with a Cologne V6 in forever (>30 years), but I believe there is one located at the bottom of the block.

Upon some Google searches, I found someone who says there are 2 - one above and one below. They're generally installed at the radiator hose connections on the engine, and generally at the top for ease of access.
 
Would y’all recommend only running one? And if so, does that mean you would recommend taking out the bottom one? I’m guessing water flows through this engine the same as any other engine, out the top through the radiator and into the bottom. It’s weird to me there would be a thermostat at the bottom.
 
Why 2 thermostats in my Ford Cologne 2.8 V6 motor? : MG Engine Swaps Forum : MG Experience Forums : The MG Experience

I'm in the middle of installing a new cooling system in my MGB (new radiator, hoses, thermostat etc. According to my manual on the Cologne V6 there should only be one thermostat, a special 3-stage one, located in the lower housing. In my car there is also a second one installed in the top housin
www.mgexp.com www.mgexp.com

That is the forum I found that information. Post #7 says that the coolant flows in the opposite direction and if you go with only one thermostat to install it in the lower location.

I'm not too sure it would matter a whole lot in your case, but I honestly don't know. Maybe @jozsefsz could help you more than I since I believe he still runs a V6.
 
Hey @LILCBRA and op, I've had two 2.8's from Mustang II's apart over the years and each had only one thermostat. Follow the lower radiator hose to the water pump and it's located behind the housing there. There are long, metric, likely badly corroded bolts that hold the front half of the housing to the back half. 90% chance they'll break and that the threads in the back housing are stripped out. In between the front housing and back housing are a gasket, the thermostat, the thermostat seal, the water pump housing, a gasket between the water-pump and timing cover, the timing cover, a gasket, and the rear seal.

If your car is driveable, and you want it to continue to be driveable after the thermostat replacement without having to order parts and wait for them, I'd have the front and rear housing gaskets, the thermostat & seal, new bolts, and a new rear housing on-hand. The rear housing's a Dorman 902-1064 and the bolts were (to the best of my recollection as the link I posted this stuff to was on mustangii.net) M6x90 and M6x70 (don't expect to find these oddballs at Home Depot).
 
Update: I got the radiator back today from the shop. Went from 7 fins per inch and 51 tubes, to 11 fins per inch and 78 tubes. It was 93* here today and the hottest it got up to was 185*. I think a new radiator was the key in this situation.
 
This A is so cool!
What a fun ride.
 
I am so exited! I am going to do the same thing! I thought I was the only crazy one! I have a 1930 Model a sedan and a 1974 Ford 2.8 V6 Cologne. Seems to me to be a perfect fit! I would love to discuss the project with you. Ray (901) 870-4070
 
