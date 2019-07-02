2.8 Engine Temp

Hey @LILCBRA
and op, I've had two 2.8's from Mustang II's apart over the years and each had only one thermostat. Follow the lower radiator hose to the water pump and it's located behind the housing there. There are long, metric, likely badly corroded bolts that hold the front half of the housing to the back half. 90% chance they'll break and that the threads in the back housing are stripped out. In between the front housing and back housing are a gasket, the thermostat, the thermostat seal, the water pump housing, a gasket between the water-pump and timing cover, the timing cover, a gasket, and the rear seal.
If your car is driveable, and you want it to continue to be driveable after the thermostat replacement without having to order parts and wait for them, I'd have the front and rear housing gaskets, the thermostat & seal, new bolts, and a new rear housing on-hand. The rear housing's a Dorman 902-1064 and the bolts were (to the best of my recollection as the link I posted this stuff to was on mustangii.net) M6x90 and M6x70 (don't expect to find these oddballs at Home Depot).