2-factor authentication required EACH time i login?

This is getting annoying and i can't figure out why.



Id i browse on my laptop, ANY time i close stangnet, it requires going through the 2-factor EACH time i log back in. Multiple times per day even if i check the "good for 30 days" box.



This has happened on a few different wifi's, hotspotting to my phone and on or off the work VPN. I can't figure out the common denominator as to why it's happening.



Doesn't do it on my phone, which leads me to think some setting on my laptop was changed somehow.