2 glaring clues on a my 93 gt starter issues

Ive searched the forums and have seen the checklist on how to approach a non start and one where it cranks but wont turn over. Before anyone scoffs and throws the list at me, i think the 2 symptoms will point to something obvious to everyone else but me and will allow me to fix the issue much quicker.



1st Symptom cold temperature - has a healthy crank but wont turn over. Early on i would prime it by turning the ignition and getting the fuel to prime and it worked a handful of times, now it does not seem to any longer. BUT will start instantly when its warmer out once early afternoon hits.



2nd Symptom turn the key and nothing happens - It just started this a few days ago. It gets ACC power and i can hear the fuel go but the starter does not engage. HOWEVER if i sit a few minutes and turn the key, it will fire up like there's no issue whatsoever. Temperature does not seem to cause this issue.



The battery is new. I purchased a new starter thats currently sitting in a box and im about to order a new cap and rotor, but i figured id check in here first before doing anything.