2 honks when lock (all doors closed)

So I just had to replace the engine in my 2012 GT. Now, when I lock the car with the remote it beeps twice instead of once. So the car thinks something is open and there isn't (checked doors, trunk, and hood..). When the car is on, the dashboard doesn't say anything is open and I can drive with no issues - it is just when the car is off and I lock it that it thinks something is open



I called the repair shop that replaced the engine to explain the issue and see if maybe wiring some replaced wrong? He said that what they replaced wasn't affected with those wires and that it probably just have a faulty sensor on the doors/trunk/hood.



It just seems odd that I never had this issue before it was replaced and now the issue is present. Granted, the engine went to hell, but the car never thought a closed door was open..



Am I right in thinking the 2 are related (something with the installation of the engine caused the car to think something is open when it is not) or is it just my crappy luck?



Is there something I can do to fix it? I am far from a car expert but the repair guy said that it would be like $400 to replace a sensor so if there is anything I can do to not have to deal with that I'd really appreciate the input



Also, if it is a faulty sensor, if nothing is showing as open when I drive, is it actually necessary to replace? Or can I just live with the annoying double honk when I lock it?