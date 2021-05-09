Suspension 2 point k-member brace vs. 4 point

Picked up a 2 point MM k-member brace, thinking more on this i wonder if i should sell that and get the 4 pt as this is a convertible. Weekend cruiser so won't be doing anything crazy, but will add power to it later and knowing the convertibles can benefit from all the chassis stiffening available just has me thinking..
What say the experts of the board... (or even those who claim to be experts..)

Thanks.
 

