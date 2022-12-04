Drivetrain 2 Rear end questions for Yas

Hello

1. Is this pic an 8.8 due to the Square-ish pot cover?
2. If when I open it up and find an open Diff, can I just find/order the Trac-Lok carrier.

89 5.0

At the Ford dealership the other day , they ran my VIN and said this car should have the 7.5 in it and it’s an LX 5.0 not GT model,
So I’m guessing someone went ahead and did the GT Ground KIT.

I’m learning quite a bit about this car I’ll say, some good, some not so great, but if the Diff can be converted I guess that’s on the win side..

Thanks Folks.
 

General karthief

General karthief

wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
Mod Dude
Aug 25, 2016
23,711
8,763
203
Just check the sticker on the drivers door jamb, if you can't read it or it's missing jack up one rear wheel, with trans in neutral, try to spin the tire, if it spins with no resistance it's an open dif.
 
