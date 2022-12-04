Hello1. Is this pic an 8.8 due to the Square-ish pot cover?2. If when I open it up and find an open Diff, can I just find/order the Trac-Lok carrier.89 5.0At the Ford dealership the other day , they ran my VIN and said this car should have the 7.5 in it and it’s an LX 5.0 not GT model,So I’m guessing someone went ahead and did the GT Ground KIT.I’m learning quite a bit about this car I’ll say, some good, some not so great, but if the Diff can be converted I guess that’s on the win side..Thanks Folks.