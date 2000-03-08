Engine 2000 3.8 Engine Swap to 94 SC!

S

Stanginator5517

New Member
Feb 1, 2020
1
0
0
21
BC
HELLO ALL! so It is my aspiration to take on a project because I like building things. I have a 1994 3.8L supercoupe engine that I would like to swap into a 2000 3.8L mustang! But I need help! What are things I need to know? Any weird parts that wont fit/will have to be custom made? Any and all tips and help is appreciated! I have heard of a few people doing similar builds but info is few and far between. Thank you! If this works I will make a youtube video of the step by step process!!
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
ConnorM37 2000 Gt Engine Swap- In Progress 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 12
G 2000 Gt Mach 1 Engine Swap SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 9
A 2000 3.8 V6 Swap To 5.0 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
S New Engine Put In 2000 Mustang Gt, Need Help! SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 8
B 2000 Mustang Gt Engine Swap 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 5
Similar threads
2000 Gt Engine Swap- In Progress
2000 Gt Mach 1 Engine Swap
2000 3.8 V6 Swap To 5.0
New Engine Put In 2000 Mustang Gt, Need Help!
2000 Mustang Gt Engine Swap
Top Bottom