HELLO ALL! so It is my aspiration to take on a project because I like building things. I have a 1994 3.8L supercoupe engine that I would like to swap into a 2000 3.8L mustang! But I need help! What are things I need to know? Any weird parts that wont fit/will have to be custom made? Any and all tips and help is appreciated! I have heard of a few people doing similar builds but info is few and far between. Thank you! If this works I will make a youtube video of the step by step process!!