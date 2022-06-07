2000 Explorer rear end

M

Mr.Vegasmax

New Member
May 2, 2022
6
0
1
70
west texas
OK have any of you done this yourselves? Looking for person with real hands on knowledge of the process and measurements to center the pinion. I would also like to maybe narrow it a 1" more than the stock 8" on each side to allow for east tire removal. Thoughts with some measurements if you have them. Thanks in advance. I am installing the COMPLETE engine/transmission/EFI/rearend into a nice 66 convertible. I,ve done this before also installing a title column and O?S Box or power rack undecided on that right now.
 

Attachments

  • 66Mustang2.jpg
    66Mustang2.jpg
    131.2 KB · Views: 0
  • 66Mustang3.jpg
    66Mustang3.jpg
    121.9 KB · Views: 0

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

S
mustang gt rear end/differential rebuild cost vs doing it myself
Replies
3
Views
3K
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
T
What's it Worth? 1989 GT - What's it worth?
Replies
2
Views
1K
What is it Worth?!?!?
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
D
2012 EPAS Power Steering Unit Replacement Tips & Tricks
Replies
1
Views
4K
2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk-
scott mckay
S
JCBeaver
JCBeaver's 1993 GT Coyote Swap "The Never-Ending Project"
Replies
182
Views
18K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
JCBeaver
JCBeaver
P
  • Locked
Expired 2002 Mustang Gt Custom Two-tone Paint, Tasteful Mods
Replies
1
Views
4K
SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04)
Ponyperf02
P
Top Bottom