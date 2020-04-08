2000 Ford Mustang Gt 4.6

Misti

Misti

Jun 23, 2019
Doniphan Mo
I have recently changed my Heater Core on my car and Not only 3 months later the Heater Core went out again! So in the meantime I have bypassed the Heater Core!
I just bought another New Core from the parts Store! Yet again I am getting ready to drop my Dash and getting into this 2 day event of fixing this heater core!
Does anyone have any idea why this keeps happening! I'm just not sure what's causing it and how to prevent it from happening again!

Thanks A Bunch Miss Misti May
 

