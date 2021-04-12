2000 Ford Mustang Gt 4.6

I'm Not sure what to do!! So My Belt Tensioner Pulley went bad. I took it to the Mechanic even tho it's a simple fix. Well they replaced it and did a few other things. About 2 months ago I noticed a tapping noise coming from what sounds like a lifter. I parked the car. So from what I can see. There is a single bolt that keeps it in place on the belt tensioner. When it went bad the bolt busted the timing cover around where it screws in. So since it was just flopping around it caused other pulleys to go bad I believe. The mechanic never mentioned he put his own bolt in place which was to long and my timing chains are on the other side of this cover. I had metal shavings in my oil.. Weird..

Anyway... i ordered a New timing cover, gasket, valve cover gasket, oil pan gasket, got new coolant, oil and filter. I also have new water pump, power stearing pump.. I don't know if I should also buy the timing chain kit...

I'm assuming the tapping noise is loose chain or broken guides or something.

Does it sound like I'm diagnosing this problem correctly??