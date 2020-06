I have a 2000 Mustang GT, 4.6L 8cyc automatic. After getting a red "battery" light on the dash, I replaced the alternator. After switching it out, the light went out on the dash, but it was still not charging the battery. After the car died on me I noticed the fusible link wires that attach to the fuse box were completely disconnected. How do I go about replacing these fusible link wires?