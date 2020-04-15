2000 gt e85 conversion?

So I’ve been looking into e85 conversions for my 2000 mustang gt with almost no luck. I’ve see. Dyno numbers and a bunch of conflicting info but that’s about it. Some say just fill it up with e85 and tune it, some say I need a bigger fuel pump, injectors, switch to braided lines, and a tune. Is anyone here running e85 on an n/a 4.6? If so, what are you running for fuel pump and injectors? Right now I have 4.10 rear end, cai, bbk headers, bbk h pipe, Borla cat back, built t56 6 speed. I will be going turbo next winter and trying to get some supporting mods done now to get ready
 

