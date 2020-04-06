2000 GT Head Gasket - Leaking Coolant; mileage = 71,000ish

L

light-em-up

Member
Feb 25, 2020
6
2
13
60
Midwest
Hi All. My GT has coolant pooling in the engine valley. Local shop used a camera and said it was from the right side head. (Note, about three weeks ago they replaced the intake manifold to cure a leak in the valve cover gasket.) So, what are my options consider cost. And I have to pay someone to do the work. I see remanufactured engines for $2,000+. Adding in the cost of the replacement plus extra unknown parts, is it worth it. The car is silver metallic with mint paint and mint OEM premium wheels. Inside also is in very good condition. Thanks.
 

