2000 GT Idle/Running Issues

Hi kids. Longtime listener, first time caller. So I bought a 2000 Mustang GT. Auto car. 203xxx miles. The previous owner said it's had the crank sensor, cam sensor, throttle position sensor, fuel pump, fuel filter, battery, brakes, complete stereo system, all of suspension bushings, tie rods, sway bar, rebuilt transmission, injectors, coils, new radiator, condenser, and new head lights in the last year. He said it quit running after his son slid it into a ditch this past winter so they replaced the fuel pump based on a mechanics recommendation. He originally thought that they had pinched a wire when they put the front fender back on and fried the computer. It'll crank and try to start and then backfire and die. He said a code reader wouldn't link to the computer so he was certain it was the computer. He also said that at some point, the connector to the abs pump started smoking so it is currently unplugged.When I got it home I immediately scanned it with my scanner and it linked to the computer just fine. There are no codes. Here is a video of me trying to start it when I first got it home:After adding a can of Seafoam, 3 gallons of 91 octane fuel, and about 2 hours of cranking, I made it to here:I let it idle for probably 30 minutes like this. Still no codes. Then I remembered to do the KOEO and KOER tests with my scanner. KOEO came back fine. KOER shows a P1000 and P1101. Maybe it's the MAF causing this? I did take the cold air intake off and clean the MAF. I also installed a new SPECTRE air filter because the old filter wouldn't clean. It also seems to only idle like the above videos once it has some heat in the motor. At first I thought it had some bad gas in it. Timing is randomly off, maybe? I will add some live data later this week. Here is a pic of the engine as it was when I got the car. It has yellow coils (Accel maybe?) And orange injectors.