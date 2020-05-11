2000 GT Idle/Running Issues

J

junkman306

New Member
Sep 22, 2009
15
1
3
Sparta, Mo
www.streettostrip.com
Hi kids. Longtime listener, first time caller. So I bought a 2000 Mustang GT. Auto car. 203xxx miles. The previous owner said it's had the crank sensor, cam sensor, throttle position sensor, fuel pump, fuel filter, battery, brakes, complete stereo system, all of suspension bushings, tie rods, sway bar, rebuilt transmission, injectors, coils, new radiator, condenser, and new head lights in the last year. He said it quit running after his son slid it into a ditch this past winter so they replaced the fuel pump based on a mechanics recommendation. He originally thought that they had pinched a wire when they put the front fender back on and fried the computer. It'll crank and try to start and then backfire and die. He said a code reader wouldn't link to the computer so he was certain it was the computer. He also said that at some point, the connector to the abs pump started smoking so it is currently unplugged.

When I got it home I immediately scanned it with my scanner and it linked to the computer just fine. There are no codes. Here is a video of me trying to start it when I first got it home:

View: https://youtu.be/U02aoQu7UIY



After adding a can of Seafoam, 3 gallons of 91 octane fuel, and about 2 hours of cranking, I made it to here:

View: https://youtu.be/XLk9Owos7s0


View: https://youtu.be/oztQpQkTRmI


I let it idle for probably 30 minutes like this. Still no codes. Then I remembered to do the KOEO and KOER tests with my scanner. KOEO came back fine. KOER shows a P1000 and P1101. Maybe it's the MAF causing this? I did take the cold air intake off and clean the MAF. I also installed a new SPECTRE air filter because the old filter wouldn't clean. It also seems to only idle like the above videos once it has some heat in the motor. At first I thought it had some bad gas in it. Timing is randomly off, maybe? I will add some live data later this week. Here is a pic of the engine as it was when I got the car. It has yellow coils (Accel maybe?) And orange injectors.


20200503_114904-jpg.jpg
 

  • Sponsors(?)


J

junkman306

New Member
Sep 22, 2009
15
1
3
Sparta, Mo
www.streettostrip.com
So all 8 plugs were NGK TR55s. And they were black. I replaced the #4 coil and all 8 plugs. I also swapped the MAF sensor with a used unit from pick and pull. It still hates anything below 1/2 throttle, but I managed to run it up the highway about 5 miles. It pulls fine at full throttle. Anything under half and it won't stay running. Tps voltage reads .95 with the key on. See pics below of the coil and old plugs. It almost seems like a ground issue. Is there any live data that I can show you guys that might help?
 

Attachments

You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
s2s281sc Engine 2000 Saleen Series I I ; Mil Status Off, Running Rich, Idle High SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 34
S 2000 Mustang GT surging idle/cruising SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
S Engine 2000 Mustang Idle issue SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 1
K 2001 mustang with a 2000 motor, idles at 2k rpm then goes down to 1200rpm. 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
B 2000 V6 Mustang High Idle On Startup & Really Bad Vibration While Idling Or Accelerating. 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
68Whiskey Engine 2000 Mustang 3.8l Rough Idle At 1500 Rpm SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 0
Caydink1998 2000 Mustang V6 Shaking 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
0 Please Help! 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
A 2000 GT idling at 1800 rpm SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 6
0 Engine Hanging Idle 2000 Curse After Mod Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
1 2000 wont idle - HELP . . . SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 3
S 2000 GT Rough idle + hesitation around 1500-2000 RPM SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 9
T 2000 Mustang GT Stalls out at idle 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
E No Idle when cold 2000 GT SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 7
jayrw 2000 GT, Heater causes random idle change. SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 7
jayrw Slightly rough idle after warmup / 2000 GT SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 8
billison idle at 2000 rpm or higher Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 15
M Idle issues (idles at 2000 rpms) 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 6
J No Vacuum at idle, Surging around 2000 rpm ? help? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
1 2000 GT dying at idle SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
M Idling Funny?? like 2000 Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
vertigasen 2000+ rpm Idle speed, anyone have a clue? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
M WTB/Trade Looking for 2000-2004 Salvage GT SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04) 0
Misti 2000 Ford Mustang GT 4.6 - Rear Differential 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 6
M 2000 S281SC 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
79pace 2000 GT Strong exhaust smell possibly really rich but no codes 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
F 2000 gt say for 7 years won’t start 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
ryansgts 2000 gt e85 conversion? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
N Fuel issue 2000 v6 SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 2
P For Sale PAXTON NOVI 2000 SUPERCHARGER KIT WITH 10 RIB RENEGADE BRACKET & ANDERSON POWER PIPE / FILTER Engine and Power Adder 2
P For Sale PAXTON NOVI 2000 SUPERCHARGER KIT WITH 10 RIB RENEGADE BRACKET & ANDERSON POWER PIPE / FILTER Engine and Power Adder 0
2 2000 gt engine ID sticker help 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
Misti 2000 Ford Mustang Gt 4.6 - Waterpump 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
W Engine 2000 ford mustang gt SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
Misti 2000 Ford Mustang Gt 4.6 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
L 2000 GT Head Gasket - Leaking Coolant; mileage = 71,000ish 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
nathanruschill 2000 Mustang Gt auto starting issue!! SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
S 2000 Mustang V6 wont start SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 1
C 2000 shell but insides are all 1995 gt....need help 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 4
S Looking for all things great! 2000 Mustang Gt (Raush w/o the supercharger) for now. SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
T Electrical 2000 3.8 weird ignition issue SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 2
F What in the world? What differential do I have. 2000 Saleen S-281 SC 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
Brads2000 Need help, 2000 3.8 sputtering The Welcome Wagon 3
S Engine 2000 3.8 Engine Swap to 94 SC! SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 5
C Gauges on 2000 gt slow to work after starting 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 6
O Questions about 2000 Mustang The Welcome Wagon 0
V Drivetrain Adjusting Shift points 2000 V-6 automatic SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 0
V WTB/Trade WTB 2000 Mustang V-6 Convertible front seat upholstery Parchment Interior Exterior Parts 1
V WTB/Trade WTB 2000 Mustang V6 tail light Interior Exterior Parts 0
D Swap 2000 4.6 3v with a 2007 4.6 3v 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
Similar threads
Top Bottom