2000 GT Strong exhaust smell possibly really rich but no codes

Some background. We did an engine swap on this car. It had a locked up motor so we put one from a 2002 in it. We used most all of the wiring and sensors off the 2000 and we do have the orange top injectors on it not the pink ones (the 2002 had orange). We did have to use the MAF from the 2002 since the 2000 did not have one with it when we got it. We put new chains and tensioners on it but otherwise we dropped it in stock. We added a off road X pipe to it which could be a contributor to our issue.



I am still hearing a small ticking on the passenger side bank almost like a clunking sound from what seems like inside the motor but so far it has not gotten any worse and I did put some seafaom in the oil to make sure a lifter wasnt sticking or anything like that. However the car seems rich, takes an extra crank to fire like its struggling to hit and the exhaust smell is bad. Like make your clothes stink bag and you can see the white smoke out of both sides of the back. It has zero codes being pulled and yes I have a code scanner. I am getting nothing. I have a blue tooth OBDII adapter I use in my truck with the Torque pro App but iit really does not pull much data out of this car. My old truck (2006) would pull data for each COP and have tones of sensor tests. This one does not give me much and fails a couple of them but does not say what they are. Is the computer just not new enough or do we have a bigger problem? I am suspecting the Fuel Pressure regulator may be bad but I dont want to just throw parts at it. I had another TPS so we threw it on and nothing changed. I was able to look at the O/2 data on the Torque app and all 4 looked basically the same with a curve that was going up and then back down over and over. No idea what that means but I assume they are working since it was at least getting data from them. What should we check next? I looked around and did not see any vacuum leaks and everything was plugged in and when I pulled the one off the FPR it had good vacuum at that port. Just looking for things to check or to do some self diagnosis before we buy parts. Just odd that it has no codes and runs descent when you drive it. No real symptoms of a problem over all. Once it did stumble and puff a lot of white smoke and barely re started but 30 minutes later it ran fine again. Oh and all the injectors sound good on the stethascope. All clicking like they should