Neuron said: Looks like a factory paint job, nice. I can't believe how much a "good" paint job costs. Click to expand...

I actually had an Auto painting USA do it, one of the higher google rated body shops in the area. It was their highest level of paint before clearcoat and it has a five year guarantee. Overall I was pleasantly surprised with the job one small issue that they’re going to fix on Tuesday. The hardest thing is I have to wait till the end of the month put wax on it to let the paint finish curing. With the minimal bodywork a.k.a. paint stripping they had to do I was out the door for 950. Exactly what I was figuring a decent paint job was going to cost me. They actually did a pretty good job of mixing the paint color so now the door jams and the body are pretty damn close.Hey it’s a weekend cruiser, not a trailer queen!