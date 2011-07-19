2000 Mustang A/C Issues...Help!!!

Crossed signals



I believe we are getting our messages mixed up and I take responsibility as the posts from my phone are not as well-organized as the posts from my computer and, for that, I apoligize. To get back on track I will consolidate your requests and the results of my tests in this post.

Confirm the A/C pressure (20a) in the battery junction box.

--confirmed



Also confirm fuse F2.2, F2.24, and F2.23 in the central junction box. Confirm means more that just "look at it".

--confirmed



Are there any other DTC codes? There are some DTC codes that disable the AC (overheating is one).

--no codes



Measure the resistance of the AC clutch black wire back to battery negative (key off). Should be low. Post. If not, STOP and find out why.

--1.9 ohms



Confirm there is +12 volts with the AC and key on to the high pressure switch DG/OG wire. If no voltage, STOP and recheck your work because there's a problem in the wiring before the High pressure switch.

--confirmed 12v



Test for +12 volts at the high pressure switch DB/YE, If power into the high pressure switch but no power out, the switch is bad.

-- confirmed 12v



Test for +12 volts at the LOW pressure switch VT wire. If no power, the problem is in the AC controller inside the dash.

--confirmed 12v



If voltage, test for +12 volts out of the low pressure switch (DB/YE). If no power, the low pressure switch is bad.

--confirmed 12v



Go to the CCRM. Easier to access with the plastic fender liner removed.



Measure the resistance from CCRM pin#15 (BK/WH) back to battery negative with the key off. Post. Should be low. If not, check for bad grounds at the CCRM and battery.

--1.4 ohms



Test CCRM pin #21 (DG/OG) for +12 volts. If no power, you failed because AC pressure fuse is bad.

--confirmed 12v



Test CCRM pin#12 (RD) for +12 volts with the key on. If no voltage, you failed because fuse F2.2 is bad or there's a wiring fault.

-confirmed 12v



Use an ODB2 scanner to find out if the PCM is calling for AC. If not, then this offers an explaination why the AC clutch won't engage.

--no codes



With the key on, ground CCRM Pin#22 (PK/YE) to a known good ground. Does the AC clutch engage?

-- the CCRM emits a click when contact is made, but no a/c clutch movement



If not, since the AC clutch has already been tested OK, then replace the CCRM.

--a/c clutch re-tested: OK



All of these tests were re-run in the last 45 mins to ensure accuracy. Sorry for the earlier confusion, but my methodology that first night was bad and thus the accuracy of the tests suffered. This is my mistake. Any other tests, or can we confirm a bad CCRM?



Thank you for sticking with me. I agree it is better to test multiple times before throwing money at it, especially as I have such little money to spare. Please review the info and I appreciate your continued guidance and patience.