2000 Mustang Gt auto starting issue!!

Hi i am new to these forums and mustangs in general (i am 15 this is my first car). I bought this car back in September for 2k at a newly starting up dealer apparently it was from a dealer auction. Anyway i have been running into this issue consistently since i have had the car, essentially when my car is cold the engine cranks and starts without trouble. However once my car gets up to operating temperature and i leave it to go into a store or something, when i come back to start it, almost 75% of the time it cranks but doesn't start on the first try after the first try i crank it and give it some throttle and it starts up fine after a few seconds of cranking (note: i never have not been able to start it, it always starts on the second try with some throttle). In addition to this, on rare occasion when i shift into drive or reverse in my automatic transmission the car will stall out i dont know if these issues could be related or it is another issue in it of its self.Note: The dealer told me when we bought it that the car has an aftermarket cam, i believe it is a stage 1 cam because car has a very mild lope that resembles that of a stage 1 cam. What scares me the most is the fact that the car came with zero engine mods other than the cam which leads me to believe that the car could have had other stuff on it and it was taken off because, who would put a cam in these cars and not add a CAI or a TB. In addition the car quite possibly could be tuned for parts that are missing on the car. Im not sure if this info could relate to my issues but something seems fishy about this cars history. In addition to even that information the car came with a precise hole cut where the fake intake vent should have gone. Traction control also seems to be disabled in a tune because the button doesn't function ( i replaced it too) and when the car does break lose (hardly does) it doesn't show the green wheel light meaning traction control isn't turning on. Before (when we bought it with the hole in the hood ) and after