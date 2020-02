The flywheel question has yet to be answered here. If the engine is a Windsor unit, commonly found in the F150, then it could have an 8 bolt crank and flywheel. All Romeo engines should be 6 bolt. I believe you can find the manufactering designation on the emissions sticker under the hood. It really shouldn't matter if you are swapping the entire engine as the clutch should bolt to either the 6 or 8 bolt flywheels from the 4.6 SOHC. Cobra and 5.4 flywheels are the larger 11" size and the stock 10.5" clutch on the GT won't work with that flywheel.